Troye Sivan will be releasing a new six-song concept EP titled In A Dream on August 21. As part of the EP pre-order launch, Troye shared the second track, Easy, a song with an infectious plea to set a relationship back on course.

The singer also directed the official video for Easy. As a treat for his fellow fans, fans are invited to tune in for the Youtube premiere of the Easy music video tonight on July 16, 2020 at 10pm Malaysia time.

To tune in, fans just need to follow the link to the premiere here: https://troyesivan.lnk.to/EasyVideo

To stream the song Easy, follow this link: https://umm.lnk.to/EasyPR

For Troye Sivan, the collection of songs in the EP explores the emotional journey he has been through.

“A story that’s still unfolding, this small collection of songs explores an emotional rollercoaster period in my life when the feelings and thoughts were most shockingly fresh,” he said.

“Revisiting these songs and moments is tough, but I’m proud of this music and excited to have it out in the world.”

Five of the EP’s six songs were recorded with producer Oscar Gorres (The Weeknd, MARINA, Tove Lo) between Stockholm and Los Angeles, prior to the lockdown.