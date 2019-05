U MOBILE Sdn Bhd (U Mobile) and TIME dotCom (TIME) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) as part of U Mobile’s Road To 5G strategy.

The collaboration will see U Mobile leveraging TIME’s high speed and low latency backhaul solution for its 5G live trials.

U Mobile’s CEO Wong Heang Tuck said the telco is conducting 5G trials in various verticals from education to healthcare to gaming to ensure that the right 5G architecture is in place for the technology’s capabilities to be fully maximised when commercial roll out happens.

“We are delighted to be able to leverage TIME’s high speed and low latency backhaul solution for our 5G live trials,” said Wong.

TIME’s executive director Lee Guan Hong said by keeping abreast with technological innovation, the telco has been able to provide services compatible with global standards that can support the evolution of network technology like 5G.

The MOU signing ceremony between both parties took place on May 9, 2019, at U Mobile’s corporate headquarters.