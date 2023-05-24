UKM students organise fundraising concert in aid of IJN

Sekreteriat Kebudayaan Mahasiswa India (SKMI) Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM) is excited to announce their Malam Irama Penyayang for the 13th year in a row.

This year, the concert is taking a different approach and will raise funds for the IJN Foundation, particularly to financially assist the treatment and surgery cost for five children who have recently undergone surgery. The concert is set to take place on May 28, 2023 at Dewan Canselor Tun Abdul Razak (DECTAR), UKM.

“The idea behind this concert is to bring people together for a noble cause, through music. We genuinely hope that this charity concert will help create a lasting impact amongst the public and will continue help our five friends to live healthier and happier lives.” said Kharesma, President of Sekreteriat Kebudayaan Mahasiswa India UKM.

The Malam Irama Penyayang XIII is proud to feature Krish, a well-known international recording artist from India and a few of our very own local talents – Darkkey, Balan Kash and Zubir Khan – all of whom are renowned for their musical prowess and captivating stage presence. The concert promises a night of familiar playlists from each artist for all concert goers present.

“As a father of a little girl, I understand and empathise with children seeking medical expenses, especially those with severe conditions. I am excited to be performing at this show as I would love to contribute for such a good cause. This concert is definitely close to my heart and I’m excited to be performing this weekend.” said Krish, an eminent artist from India.

The main objective of this concert is to raise funds through the concert ticket sales to support children who are born with heart disease/problem; thus, we would like to channel our contribution to the IJN Foundation, a non-profit organisation that provide financial assistance to underprivileged heart patients being treated at the Institut Jantung Negara (IJN), a renowned heart healthcare centre in Malaysia.

“We are thrilled to receive support from dedicated students of UKM for this concert. We believe that through this support, we are igniting a compassionate movement that merges the passion, creativity, and innovative thinking of the younger generation. Through this support, we would be able to create a ripple effect of positive change, raising both awareness and vital funds to support the needs of deserving heart patients. With our collective efforts, we envision a future where deserving patients can have a better quality of life, more lives are saved, and hope is restored.” said Ritzzawati Rosli Mohd Rosli, Senior Manager, IJN Foundation.

Krish is a renowned performer, winning the Edison Awards India for Best Male Playback Singer. Balan Kash is a local acclaimed performer, whose dynamic stage presence is electrifying. Darkkey is a legendary artist, who is known for his exhilarating performances. Zubir Khan is a notable performer, who is known for his powerful stage presence. The collaborative lineup of artists is poised to offer a deeply personal and captivating experience for their audience. Performing alongside this brilliant line-up will be Kyra the Band and the famous local DJ Dasz.

Tickets to the concert will be available at ticket2u.com.my, or purchased at the venue. Alternatively, contact 012-657-2479 for ticketing details.