Uncage new passions

Tiger Crystal’s Fire Starter platform went live in May to empower Malaysians to discover new passions and unlock their potential and skills. The platform’s website, https://firestarter.tigerbeer.com/ features a cool AR facial recognition tool and personality assessment to enable fans to find out passions best suited for them.

The results - be it bouldering, rollerblading, dancing, jump rope, or freestyle football – can then be downloaded and shared on Instagram and Facebook with the hashtags #FireStarterMY and #TigerCrystalMY with @tigerbeermy tagged. Each posting stands to win exclusive classes and prizes weekly since it kicked off until 7th June 2022.

The highlight of the campaign is the action-packed weekend of the Fire Starter District Festival that started today and will be ongoing until 5th June at Sentul Depot. The festival is the place to be for fans to truly uncage their inner fire by discovering a new passion and trying them out first-hand with the guidance of mentors, as well as connecting with like-minded individuals over some crystal-cold Tiger Crystal.

The atmosphere at Sentul Depot was transformed into a hub of passion points, with attendees excited to try out their passion at the unique and interactive game cubes. What’s more, fans who attend the festival will get to redeem three crystal-cold Tiger Crystal bottles.

Exciting prizes worth more than RM5,000 total are up for grabs at the festival for fans. The prizes that can be won for fans who explore their passions at the respective game cubes are:

-a pair of rollerblades

-a bouldering kit with climbing shoes, chalk ball, chalk bag, and handhold brush

-exclusive dance lessons with Patrick Tee and Charles Saw of D Skills Academy

-an exclusive private class and limited-edition Tiger Crystal beaded jump ropes

-a football kit with futsal shoes, ball, shirt, and bag

“As a brand that aims to empower its drinkers to uncage their inner fire, the Tiger Crystal Fire Starter platform encourages fans to take that first step to explore something new in life. We want to remind our fans to not let the fear of failing to hold them back, hence we’ve collaborated with knowledgeable mentors to guide them along the way. The Fire Starter community will be a catalyst for fans to continue to hone their skills in their newly discovered passions for months and even the years to come,” said Joyce Lim, Marketing Manager of Tiger Beer Malaysia.

If you missed the festival happening from now until 5th June, you can still sign up for classes and follow the updates on the Fire Starter campaign at https://firestarter.tigerbeer.com/ and their social media pages at www.tigerbeer.com.my and www.instagram.com/tigerbeermy.

*Tiger Crystal and all related promotions and activities are strictly for non-Muslims aged 21 and above only. Tiger Crystal advocates responsible consumption and urges consumers to not drink and drive.