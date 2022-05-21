$!UNIQLO to launch UT x SPY FAMILY UT Collection

GLOBAL apparel retailer UNIQLO today announces that it will launch the SPY x FAMILY UT collection on Monday, June 27.

UTs (UNIQLO T-shirt) offer an array of authentic pop culture and art graphics from around the world that allow the wearer to express their individuality.

The collection celebrates a manga series by writer and illustrator Tatsuya Endo that has garnered a string of awards since it debuted in March 2019 in Shonen Jump magazine. As of May 2022, nine volumes of this series have sold more than 18 million copies.

A long-awaited Japanese television anime show adapted from the series began airing in April this year. This is the first apparel collaboration for SPY x FAMILY, and highlights the dark and light sides of key characters.

There are four adult-size UT designs, each priced at RM59.90.