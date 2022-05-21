$!UNIQLO to launch UT x SPY FAMILY UT Collection

GLOBAL apparel retailer UNIQLO today announces that it will launch the SPY x FAMILY UT collection on Monday, June 27.
UTs (UNIQLO T-shirt) offer an array of authentic pop culture and art graphics from around the world that allow the wearer to express their individuality.
The collection celebrates a manga series by writer and illustrator Tatsuya Endo that has garnered a string of awards since it debuted in March 2019 in Shonen Jump magazine. As of May 2022, nine volumes of this series have sold more than 18 million copies.
A long-awaited Japanese television anime show adapted from the series began airing in April this year. This is the first apparel collaboration for SPY x FAMILY, and highlights the dark and light sides of key characters.
There are four adult-size UT designs, each priced at RM59.90.
The UTs feature the distinctive logo and graphics of the SPY x FAMILY series, including main character and spy Loid Forger (code named Twilight) and two other members of a family he fabricates to carry out his mission. One is Anya Forger, a telepathic girl he adopted. The other is wife Yor Forger (nicknamed Thorn Princess), a professional assassin.
The Stella Star, which Eden College in the series awards for distinctive achievements, inspired the UT design featuring Anya, who is one of the most popular SPY x FAMILY characters. A graphic depicting her inside the UT pocket is sure to delight fans of the series.
