7-ELEVEN Malaysia recently carried out its latest corporate social responsibility initiative by bringing a group of Girl Guides from the PPR Kuala Lumpur community on a city-walking trip in collaboration with Yellow House KL (YHKL) and its start-up, NGOHub Asia.

The Unseen Tours is a series of city-walking tours created, designed and run by YHKL, with the help of street sleepers-turned-tour guides. Launched earlier last year by founder Shyam Priah, it aims

to give street sleepers employment opportunities by training them to become tour guides. Since it was launched, more than 300 tourists have made bookings.

Before embarking on the tour, the Girl Guides were given Malaysian flags and a safety briefing by the YHKL tour guides. From the bustling Chinatown, the participants visited Central Market, the river surrounding the city’s oldest mosque - Masjid Jamek, and took wefies at Merdeka Square.

At each of the landmarks, they were given a brief and informative summary on the historical facts of the location.

The last pit stop of the day was the Old Market Square – also known as Medan Pasar – where the tour concluded with the participants being served 7-Eleven’s fresh and ready-to-eat meals alongside other treats and goodie bags.

“We believe this exploration and exposure helps to build a sense of national unity, which has always been a recurring theme in Malaysia and even more significantly during the (recent) National Day celebrations. We hope that the Girl Guides will continue to learn more about the local attractions and historical sites of the country, and share their knowledge with their loved ones and friends,” said 7-Eleven Malaysia’s general marketing manager Ronan Lee.