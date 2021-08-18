Universal confirms Fast 10 will return in 2023

Fasten your seatbelts guys because Universal has confirmed that Fast and Furious 10 is set to release on April 7, 2023.

F9 which was released on a theatrical window is the highest grossing movie during the pandemic around the world with $681.5M. According to Deadline, the film was the first Hollywood title during the pandemic to surpass $500M overseas this past weekend.

Justin Lin will direct the upcoming film too. While the cast has not been revealed yet, viewers can definitely expect the original crew such as Vin Diesel, Tyrese Gibson, Sung Kang, Chris Bridges, Jordana Brewster and Michelle Rodriguez to reprise their roles.

It’s not said whether John Cena and Jason Statham will reprise their roles as Jakob Toretto (Dom’s brother) and Deckard Shaw respectively.

In a report by Entertainment Weekly, Dwayne Johnson is officially out due to his beef with Diesel.

“I wish them the best of luck on Fast 10 and Fast 11 and the rest of the Fast & Furious movies they do that will be without me,” said Johnson recently.

Despite receiving mixed reviews for F9, the stories remain a favourite among the audience.