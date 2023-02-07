Universiti Tunku Abdul Rahman (UTAR) nurtures innovative engineers for the Telecommunications sector

PETALING JAYA: UTAR’s Bachelor of Telecommunications Engineering (BTE) with Honours, is designed to provide a thorough understanding of state-of-the-art telecommunications systems.

Currently under the Lee Kong Chian Faculty of Engineering and Science (LKC FES) of UTAR, the programme also provides an edge with the latest technologies which are in line with the 5G networks, Fourth Industrial Revolution and Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Being fully accredited by the Engineering Accreditation Council (EAC) Malaysia, UTAR graduates have the opportunity to register as Graduate Engineers with the Board of Engineers Malaysia (BEM) upon completion of the programme. The accreditation also gives an assurance that UTAR graduates have met the academic standards for engineering practices.

The degree offers students the opportunity to develop relevant skills necessary to be at the forefront of the ever-expanding and highly sought-after telecommunications sector, by emerging with fresh technologies.

When asked about the unique strengths of the programme, LKC FES Head of Department of Electrical and Electronic Engineering Assoc Prof Ir Dr Chang Yoong Choon, said,

“UTAR’s BTE with Honours degree programme blends practice with theories; this will help equip students with the skills and knowledge required to design, develop and deploy the next generation telecommunication systems with a strong emphasise on AI and cloud computing.”

He added, “This involves communication electronics, digital signal processing, signal coding, optical communications, broadband multimedia communications and fixed broadband network. In addition, artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, the Internet of Things (IoT) and cloud computing are some of the descriptive technologies that enable the next-generation networks.

“Our strong partnership with industry has allowed us to develop a practice-focused course, which is essential for the needs of the rapidly changing telecommunications industry. In this programme, AI and communications syllabuses are taught by Huawei Certified Academy Instructor (HCAI). Acquiring the industry-relevant technical knowledge will prepare students to take the Huawei Certified ICT Associate (HCIA) certificates.”

Dr Chang also enthused, “Upon completing the programme, students gain an in-depth understanding of the engineering principles and gain the ability to use mathematical and statistical tools to evaluate networks and assess their performances.

The programme paves the way for students to develop commercially viable network applications, understand threats to security, and implement protective measures. Through the programme, the students will deepen their theoretical knowledge and develop extensive analytical and problem-solving skills, with the opportunity to give presentations, and take part in group work and discussions; aiding in preparing the students to be part of a developing team and bringing the best out of the individual’s capabilities.”

The BTE programme is fully accredited by EAC Malaysia, and requires four years for a full-time student to complete the programme. Telecommunications Engineering is one of the most rapidly developing and dynamic fields of engineering that can open up a number of career paths.

Among Job options related to Telecommunications Engineering are Network Engineer (Artificial Intelligence), Transmission Engineer, Core Network Engineer, Test Engineer, Embedded Software Engineer, Software Engineer (IoT), Data Centre Operations Engineer, Radio Frequency Engineer, Wireless Engineer, and many others.