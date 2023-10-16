University of Cyberjaya enters new partnership with DXN

CYBERJAYA: The University of Cyberjaya (UoC) recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with DXN Holdings Berhad to foster academic-industry collaboration for the promotion, as well as to conduct science and non-science research on the Ganoderma mushroom based products.

UoC established in 2005 achieved a 5-star rating in the latest QS rankings and is well-recognised for its expertise in the sciences, including traditional medicine.

The collaboration is in line with DXN’s commitment to promote traditional medicine in a scientific way and for UoC, it presents a new opportunity to utilize their expertise in various disciplines, including medicine, health sciences, nursing, pharmaceutical sciences, psychology, physiotherapy, homoeopathic medical sciences, biomedical technology, engineering and other specialties.

Among the areas to be explored under the MOU;

Cutting edge research projects

UoC and DXN will collaborate on cutting edge research projects, to develop the potential benefits of Ganoderma mushroom based products and also conduct research in the fields of Pharmacology, Complementary medicines as well as Business and Psychology domains.

Research funding opportunities

DXN will provide research funding opportunities to UoC, furthering the university’s capacity to engage in innovative research.

The funding will be utilized to strengthen scientific research facilities in UoC, along with research scholarships being made available to UoC postgraduate students.

Student internship and engagement

Students from UoC will be given the unique opportunity to undertake internships and engage in practical learning experiences within DXN, gaining industry experience and insights.

Educational knowledge

UoC will provide specialized educational knowledge tailored to the needs of DXN staff, members and agents fostering knowledge exchange, and professional development within the industry.

This will be facilitated through short courses, micro-credentials and diploma courses, going up to Master’s degree programmes. UoC’s Faculty of Traditional and Complementary Medicine (FTCM) will play a key role in this area.

DXN’s Founder and Executive Chairman, Datuk Lim Siow Jin said: “I am pleased with this positive outcome regarding the collaboration with UoC, which I hope will be realized with the potential of Ganoderma Lucidum and its mushroom based products being fully developed and at the same time, foster greater understanding and awareness of natural health products as well as traditional herbs products.”