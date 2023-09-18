University of Cyberjaya prepares students for 21st century learning

CYBERJAYA: In the age of globalisation, it is crucial for graduates to possess survival skills for the 21st century in both their personal and career lives, which include creativity, problem-solving, communication, technology and emotional intelligence. University of Cyberjaya (UoC) believes an education in the creative arts provides a pathway to develop and expand the skills needed to succeed in today’s world. Malaysia Digital Economy Corp (MDEC) CEO Mahadhir Aziz said the demand for creative multimedia talent is expected to increase at a rate of 7.59% annually over the next three years.

While striving to promote holistic education for the education of young people in the creative field, UoC recently established its Faculty of Creative Art and Design with a total of six programmes, which have been designed to provide students with the right skills set for 21st century learning. Among the creative programmes include the Diploma in Graphic Design, Diploma in Digital Creative Content, Diploma in 3D Animation, Bachelor of Multimedia (Hons) in 3D Animation, Bachelor in Creative Multimedia (Hons), and Bachelor of Art (Hons) in Graphic Design (Advertising). To introduce students to the world of creative art and design, the university proudly unveiled its new state-of-the-art facilities such as Drawing Studios, Design Studios, Mac Labs, Animation Labs, Photo and Videography Studio, Sound Studio, and IT labs to create a dynamic learning environment. Students will be exposed to cutting-edge Mac technology and Wacom tablets for animation and have hands-on access to industry-standard tools such as Creative Cloud and Blender.