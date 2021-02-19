Unleash your inner beast in Free Fire’s latest event Project Cobra

Free Fire, the world’s most downloaded mobile game in 2020, according to App Annie, invites Survivors to unleash their inner beast with the game’s latest patch and its next major event, Project Cobra. The event features a full in-game reskin, a special interface, and a host of in-game activities that will reward Survivors with a ton of free exclusive Project Cobra content. Introducing a new character

In Project Cobra, Survivors will be introduced to Shirou, who is constantly working on evolving himself through battle. As he improves, his strength manifests itself into various Cobra effects. These become more visually impressive the stronger he gets, making him as stylish as he is deadly. Shirou isn’t the only thing wrapped in style as Project Cobra players will find themselves completely engrossed in this event in a number of ways. These include a special interface, peak day activities, cumulative login events, and collecting Cobra coin tokens to exchange for Project Cobra-themed rewards. Explore the latest map and updates