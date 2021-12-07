Unleash your potential

The Covid Pandemic has changed the ways companies do their business nowadays. Companies have to change their business model and strategies in order to survive and compete both locally and globally in increasingly turbulent and uncertain environments.

The Faculty of Business and Finance (FBF) at Universiti Tunku Abdul Rahman supports the students to develop the essential knowledge, theoretical and practical skills required to meet the industry demand and to be successful in the rapidly changing business world.

FBF is committed to providing a university education that is at the cutting edge of knowledge, intellectually rigorous, and with contemporary and professional relevance. The faculty is offering 13 Undergraduate and 3 Postgraduate programmes which are specifically designed to produce qualified and trained personnel in diverse areas of expertise such as accounting, business administration, finance, banking, entrepreneurship, economics, marketing, retail management, logistics and supply chain management, risk management, healthcare management, public administration and tourism marketing.

FBF has established a good rapport and collaborations with prestigious professional bodies. Our programmes have received various recognitions and exemptions by a wide number of professional bodies, including ACCA, CIMA, CPA, CFP, CTIM, ICAEW, MICPA, ICSA, MACS, AICB, CFA and MFPC.

The faculty always explore and work closely with the industry partners to enhance our curriculum contents and increase employability by offering an additional certification to the UTAR graduates. For example, the Global Digital Talent (GDT) programme. The Alibaba.com has empowered educators to teach students practical hands-on in the ecosystem of cross-border e-commerce that meets the demands of the industry. Furthermore, FBF students will also have the opportunity to develop their digital marketing skills on Google platforms and obtain Google AdWords Certification through the Google Ignite programme.

FBF provides holistic education to our students which nurtures self-development and career enhancement by participating in extra-curricular activities or competitions, be it at University, national or international levels. For example, UTAR New Village Community Project, International Student Volunteer Portfolio, Dell Business Challenge Cup, National Financial Planning Quiz Tournament and so on.

In addition, FBF students will have the opportunity to participate in the student exchange programmes, cultural learning and exploration tour programmes and education training programmes which allowed our students to broaden their horizons and explore countries such as Germany, Taiwan, Korea, Japan, Philippines and China.

FBF has recently launched three undergraduate programmes in Healthcare Management, Tourism Destination Marketing, and Public Administration to keep pace with market demand.

The FBF programmes are offered in January, May and October intakes. For more details, please visit study.utar.edu.my or whatsapp 018-911 2100.