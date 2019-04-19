Unparalleled power

The first Galaxy smartphone to offer 12GB of RAM with 1TB storage is finally here!



The Samsung Galaxy S10+ with 1TB storage is now available in Malaysia, with laptop-level storage all in the palm of your hands.

Together with an AI-powered performance enhancer, the Galaxy S10+ loads your application with exceptional speed, allowing you to transfer large amounts of your favourite multimedia content in a shorter time, and delivers a smoother experience in the gaming world.

From expansive storage to advanced speeds, this S10+ is like having a super computer in your pocket, powerful enough for incredible experiences.

Starting 5th April 2019, you can purchase a Galaxy S10+ with 1TB storage at a recommended retail price of RM 5,999! Additionally, you will be entitled to a free Galaxy A9 worth RM 1,999 upon your purchase from participating Samsung Experience Stores and authorised merchants until 5th May 2019!