UTAR announce Campus Open Day

UTAR will be having Campus Open Day on 18-19 December and Online Open Day from 20 December 2021 to 9 January 2022 (except public holidays). Time is 9am - 5pm.

Students and parents are welcome to join our Open Day events, physically or virtually, including enquiry study options with our programme advisors, speak with a UTARambassador to learn more about student life at UTAR, webinars, career counselling workshops, campus tours, and other activities that are available.

For more open day information, please visit https://study.utar.edu.my/openday.php