UTAR will be holding their Campus Visit Day on 17-18 September 2022 from 9 am to 5 pm.

Students and parents are invited to visit the UTAR campus to enquire about study options with UTAR’s programme advisors and applying for admission.

Members of the public can also learn more about the various scholarships and financial aid that are available.

Visit https://study.utar.edu.my/campus-visit-day.php for more information on this event