UTAR students get a holistic development to excel in the competitive market

In an increasingly competitive market, employers are constantly looking out for well-rounded individuals to help contribute and build up their company. To help its students stand out from the rest, Universiti Tunku Abdul Rahman (UTAR) provides a host of activities and programmes so its students get to learn and cultivate soft skills. According to the Vice President of Student Development and Alumni Relations, Prof. Dr Choong Chee Keong, UTAR offers a holistic development for its students with its wide range of activities. Participation in these activities is voluntary so it’s up to the students which and how many activities they choose to join.

Japanese intern sharing how to prepare Japanese cuisine to students

UTAR students conducting fun classes for SJKC Kg Baru Rahang school children on English Day

UTAR students teaching students of SJKC Chee Chuin on English Day

UTAR Alumni and Japan International Students Sharing

In a bid to promote the love of lifelong learning in students of UTAR, the students get to choose to join a variety of clubs ranging from clubs such as the Traditional Chinese Medicine Society, religious clubs, Engineering Club, Food Science Club, an Agricultural Club and more. These activities provide senior and junior students a platform to mingle and learn together in a fun environment too. UTAR students who participate in these activities will receive a soft skill development certificate to record their achievement. Further ensuring that the students are getting what they need to learn, the activities allowed in campus follow the 10 components which are in line with the World Economic Forum. The 10 components cover the areas of communication, complex problem solving, critical thinking, leadership skills and more. UTAR has added new components such as developing emotional intelligence, cultural intelligence and team work to help prepare their graduates for the work environment. The New Village Community Project for students

STEM Workshop in SJKC Rahang, Seremban

Sekinchan New Village Tour

Japan Culture Workshop at SJKC Sang Lee, Raub

Getting to know the new village

In an interview with Prof Choong, he shared that many employers commended UTAR students for being able to be sensitive to the needs of other cultures. It is this quality and attitude that makes them highly favourable to be hired internationally. Among the highly popular activities on campus is known as the New Village Community Project to help cultivate the student’s ability to empathise with other people and cultures to bring about social change, and to be vital members of the society. The New Village Community Project lets the students develop their soft skills with activities that are in line with the United Nations Sustainable Goals too.

Offering TCM services at Sungai Pelek New Village

Eye test at SJKC Seri Sikamat, Seremban

Offering TCM treatment at SJKC Sang Lee, Raub

In the New Village project, UTAR students and faculty members get to visit 630 villages around Malaysia to help the communities there. They are encouraged to interact with the locals to find out the issues in the community, compile a report and implement ways to help the village residents. Some of the projects have seen the students of UTAR giving tuition to the M40 and B40 school children, carrying out village beautification projects, holding school motivation camps and running school safety campaigns. Upcoming project: UTAR Hospital in Kampar

Artist’s rendition of UTAR Hospital in Kampar

UTAR Hospital entrance

UTAR is passionate in helping its students grow holistically. As such, its upcoming project in Kampar benefits both the community and the students too. Tentatively set to launch in August or September 2022, the UTAR Hospital in Kampar will be serving the public in the surrounding areas and also serve as a teaching hospital for medical students. The UTAR Hospital will have 350 beds; 100 beds are reserved for Traditional Complementary Medicine patients (including Chinese Medicine and Ayurvedic Medicine) while the remaining 250 beds are reserved for the rest of the Western medicine patients. There may be an additional 250 beds or more in the future phase.

UTAR TCM block

UTAR medical block