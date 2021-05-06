UTAR to hold Cyber Open Day for two days

Don’t worry fellow students! The UTAR Open Day (physical) at two campuses from 8 to 9 May 2021 has been changed to a virtual event which is now known as UTAR Cyber Open Day.

UTAR Cyber Open Day is an online digital platform that is accessible anywhere, anytime via any device, including mobile phones.

With this, students and parents can visit the virtual faculty and service counters, meet staff through video session to discuss education options, explore financing options, tour around both campuses and apply for programme admission.

Students can engage in live chats or video chats with programme advisors from 9am to 5pm during the Cyber Open Day too.