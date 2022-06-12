UTAR to hold Open Day

UTAR will hold an Application and Open Day on June 18-19 and 25-26, 2022, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Students and parents are invited to attend the Open Day events on campus, which include asking questions about study options with our programme advisors, meeting the Deans and attending career talks, taking a guided campus tour, and applying for admission.

There will be career workshops as well to assist those who are unsure of which career they would like to pursue.

Visitors to the Open Day can also learn more about the various scholarships and financial aid available.

SPM trial results are accepted for application. For more information on the Open Day, visit https://study.utar.edu.my/openday.php