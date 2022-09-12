$!UTAR will hold Cyber Information Day and Open Day

UTAR will hold Cyber Information Day from 13-16 December and Open Day from 17-18 December 2022 from 9am to 5pm.

Students and parents are invited to visit UTAR campus, and enquire about study options with our programme advisors and apply for admission. There will be guided campus tour, career guidance workshop, learning workshops and talks. Information on various scholarships and financial aid is provided.

The enrolment fee is as low as RM209, and waiver of application fee would be granted for walk-in applicants.

Visit study.utar.edu.my