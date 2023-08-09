UTP partners up with AntsBees for IR 4.0

PETALING JAYA: Universiti Teknologi PETRONAS (UTP) and AntsBees Sdn Bhd (Antsbees) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) aimed at equipping UTP students and staff with expertise in specialised domains of Industry 4.0.

These domains include Big Data Analytics, Project Management Data Analysis, Artificial Intelligence, and Digital Marketing.

The MOU allows the parties to work together on student internship, research, targeted training sessions, and interactive workshops.

UTP’s Vice Chancellor Prof Ts. Dr Mohamed Ibrahim Abdul Mutalib represented UTP while Antsbees was represented by its Chief Executive Officer Mohd Sofian Sharin.

The partnership brings together UTP’s academic excellence and AntsBees technological expertise to drive collaborative projects that push the boundaries of cutting-edge technology.

“The MoU bears testament to UTP’s continuous effort to become an internationally recognised institution. Our collaboration with AntsBees is a pivotal step toward technological innovation and academic-industry synergy. Through this partnership, we aim to contribute to the evolution of technology and digital transformation across industries, positioning UTP and AntsBees as trailblazers in this domain

“Through this strategic alliance, we aim to tackle industry challenges while staying aligned with the rapid evolution of technology and engineering trends. By doing so, we empower UTP to conduct groundbreaking research for our industry partners and expedite the transformation of our research into tangible, market-ready solutions,” said Prof Mohamed Ibrahim.

This collaboration between UTP and Antsbees is set to accelerate the advancement of Industry 4.0, leveraging cutting-edge technology, fostering innovation, and equipping both students and professionals.