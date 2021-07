IN support of the COVID-19 inoculation drive in Malaysia, Berjaya Hotels & Resorts (“BHR”) launches ‘Vaxx & Vacay’ campaign to encourage more Malaysians get vaccinated and make travel possible again in the new normal. Through this campaign, BHR offers ‘Buy 1 Free 1 Stay Vouchers’ across 8 participating hotels and resorts located at various holiday destinations, which include Redang Island, Langkawi Island, Bukit Tinggi, Penang, Johor and Kuala Lumpur.

Berjaya Langkawi Resort

These stay vouchers are open-dated, giving buyers the freedom and flexibility to confirm their check-in dates any time and travel whenever they are ready. The rates for ‘Buy 1 Free 1 Stay Vouchers’ start from RM196, with some hotels providing extra perks such as complimentary welcome drinks, early check-in, late check-out and more. Prior to purchase, Malaysians are encouraged to register for vaccination or get vaccinated. Upon check-in at the hotel, vaccinated travellers are required to present their stay vouchers, vaccinations cards or vaccination status in MySejahtera app for verification purposes.



To enjoy these ‘Vaxx & Vacay’ offers, minimum first dose must be completed. Subsequently, the campaign also aims to create a safer holiday environment for BHR guests as vaccinated individuals are protected against the COVID-19 with better immunity.

The Taaras Beach & Spa Resort, Redang Island

Fly direct to Redang Island via Jojo Flight

Vaccination is the key to reviving the tourism sector. With more Malaysians inoculated, the country is one step closer to achieving herd immunity, and hopefully, many are free and safe to travel in the new normal again.



As vaccination rates are picking up in the country, BHR wants to continue to ignite wanderlust with something exciting to look forward to. By getting vaccinated and complying with the SOPs, Malaysians would be able to travel again with ease of mind very soon.

Colmar Tropicale, Berjaya Hills

In order to enhance the safety of hotel guests and associates, BHR’s Clean & Safe Commitment ensures specific initiatives which include stringent cleaning and sanitising protocols are implemented at all its hotels and resorts worldwide, in accordance with the recommendations of the World Health Organization. Learn more about BHR’s Clean & Safe Commitment at https://www.berjayahotel.com/clean-and-safe.html

Berjaya Timer Square Hotel, Kuala Lumpur