Viu, a leading pan-regional OTT video streaming service operated by Viu International Limited, has partnered with Media Prima, the nation’s largest broadcaster, to produce and broadcast the latest Viu Original Isteri Misteri.

Isteri Misteri is a comedy-drama series which revolves around Rizal, a hopeless romantic and polygamist. On one fine day, Rizal receives a prophecy that one of his wives will kill him.

This sends him into a hilarious tailspin of investigations where he channels his inner Sherlock Holmes to outsmart each of his wives.

Over the course of 10 episodes, the plot unravels with twists and turns.

At the heart of this highly entertaining comedy-drama is a star-studded cast of Malaysia’s very best talent. The main character, Rizal, is played by Sharnaaz Ahmad, winner of the Most Popular Film Actor at Anugerah Bintang Popular Berita Harian 2017.

He is joined by Tiz Zaqyah, winner of Best Actress at Anugerah Skrin 2016, who plays Emma, Rizal’s first wife and the mother of his two children.

Sharifah Sakinah brings the adventure and adrenaline to the table as Yatie, Rizal’s second wife.

De Fam’s Azira Shafinaz steps in as Lisa, Rizal’s third wife, who fills her days with shopping and grooming her pedigree cat.

Last but not least, Azar Azmi plays Jun, Rizal’s loyal secretary and right-hand woman, who tries to help Rizal navigate his complicated love life while keeping his wives from finding out about one another.

Mr. Kingsley Warner, General Manager of Viu Malaysia said, "Viu Malaysia has worked with Media Prima in many ways over the past few years. We are excited to see Isteri Misteri being such a great fit for our plans and audience when it comes to premium Malay content.”

“Working with Malaysia's largest national broadcaster and its production studio proved to be a great partnership whereby we were able to give back to the creative community of Malaysia. Viu will continue to delivery compelling local content stories to Malaysians."

Isteri Misteri will be aired every Wednesday and Thursday at 6pm on TV3 and at 7pm on Viu starting November 25, 2020. The series will air on TV3 exclusively one hour before it’s released on Viu.