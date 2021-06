When Elizabeth Olsen reprised her role as Wanda Maximoff/ Scarlet Witch in WandaVision, fans have noted her shift in accent from Sokovian to American.

For her next appearance in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Olsen revealed that Wanda will revert back to her Sokovian accent and explains why.

“So that started with Civil War,“ Olsen said in an interview with Rolling Stone when asked about Wanda Maximoff's constantly shifting accent.

“The Russos [directors Anthony and Joseph Russo] said, ‘Can she just have a softer accent, because she’s been in America, and has to have been speaking English more.' So I was like, sure. I do have to say that in [Wanda's next appearance in] Dr. Strange [in the Multiverse of Madness], after the experience she has in WandaVision, she goes back to an accent that’s more true to her.”

“Now that I feel a little bit more ownership of the character,“ Olsen continued. “I feel like she does retreat back to having this more honest expression. The sitcom part was totally different, because she’s trying to hold on to an American sitcom world and play the part the best she can.”

Olsen began portraying the character Wanda Maximoff in the 2015 film Avengers: Age of Ultron and has since reprised the role in three different feature films and her own solo miniseries.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is directed by Sam Raimi and stars Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen, Benedict Wong, Rachel McAdams, Chiwetel Ejiofor and Xochitl Gomez. The film is tentatively set to premiere on March 25, 2022.