Watch all 51 UEFA Euro 2020 matches on Astro

ASTRO has announced it will be bringing the best UEFA Euro 2020 viewing experience on TV and Astro GO through its Ultra Box, with all “live” matches in 4K ultra high definition (UHD).

“This is the first time in Malaysia that all 51 matches are being broadcast in 4K UHD,” said head of Astro Sports Lee Choong Khay.

As part of the new Astro experience, Sports Pack customers are set to receive complimentary access to Euro 2020 and a free upgrade to the Ultra Box.

Astro commercial director Azlin Arshad expressed confidence that “live” sports viewing will spur higher customer footfall to food and beverage outlets and hotels. Additionally, Astro will hold special viewing events at its partner outlets to encourage viewing of sports.

“We want to make sure we are really supporting these outlets, with lighting, signage and so on to attract people,” Azlin said.

A pivotal cornerstone of Astro’s content offering, premium “live” sports has always driven viewership on TV and Astro GO, Lee explained.

“After a one-year wait, Astro is reigniting the excitement for Euro 2020 with a four-day consumer event from April 1 to April 4 at the Blue Atrium in Sunway Pyramid,” he said.

The event will highlight Astro’s innovative line-up of products, including the Ultra Box, Ulti Box, Astro GO and Astro Broadband.

As part of Astro’s Goal Mania campaign, all existing and new Sports Pack customers stand to win one of the 51 4K UHD TVs.

Euro 2020 will begin on June 12 with the opening match between Turkey and Italy at 3am, Malaysian time.

Astro subscribers will be able to stream it on Astro GO, or watch it on either of the two dedicated HD channels (810 and 809), which will begin showing qualifying matches, highlights, friendly matches and magazine shows from June 1.

Meanwhile, the two UHD channels (871 and 872) for Ultra Box subscribers will only show live matches and repeats.

Leading up to UEFA Euro 2020, other offerings from Astro include the Premier League, the finals of the FA Cup, the Europa League and the Champions League.

“(Along with other sports) I think this is one of the best offerings in the region,” said Lee.

“We are making sure our platform is very nimble and diverse to meet the needs of our varied customer base,” added Azlin.