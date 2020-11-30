Watch the 2020 Mnet Asian Music Awards exclusively on JOOX this December

Despite the challenging year felt by the global music industry, the Mnet Asian Music Awards (MAMA) is returning this year albeit in an online format.
Fortunately for Malaysian Kpop fans, JOOX will be streaming the highly anticipated event on December 6, 2020 (Sunday) at 3pm for the Red Carpet and 5pm for the Award Ceremony.
Artists such as BTS, GOT7, IZ*ONE, MAMAMOO, MONSTA X, NCT, SEVENTEEN, TOMORROW X TOGETHER, TREASURE, TWICE and more are expected to show groundbreaking stages and mega-stage performances just for fans.
With the theme “NEW-TOPIA”, 2020 MAMA aims to present fans a new world amid the new normal brought about by the current pandemic bolstered by the power of music.
Fans can continue voting for their favourite music artists until December 5 on the MAMA official website HERE
Angie Tan, Head of JOOX Malaysia, said, “Kpop is growing stronger than ever as a pop culture phenomenon. Not only is JOOX proud to be delivering MAMA, the most sought-after Kpop annual event, straight to Kpop fans’ hearts and minds for the 5th consecutive year, we are also glad to be continuously expanding our music library and karaoke catalogue with the hottest Kpop tracks.”
Can’t get enough of Kpop? Replay your favourite 2020 MAMA performances and award presentations again and again through six months of video-on-demand on the JOOX app! You can sing and dance with the stars whenever you like.
JOOX also has an extensive Kpop catalogue featuring many artists such as BLACKPINK, BTS and MONSTA X.
JOOX can be downloaded from both the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.