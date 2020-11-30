Watch the 2020 Mnet Asian Music Awards exclusively on JOOX this December

Despite the challenging year felt by the global music industry, the Mnet Asian Music Awards (MAMA) is returning this year albeit in an online format.

Fortunately for Malaysian Kpop fans, JOOX will be streaming the highly anticipated event on December 6, 2020 (Sunday) at 3pm for the Red Carpet and 5pm for the Award Ceremony.

Artists such as BTS, GOT7, IZ*ONE, MAMAMOO, MONSTA X, NCT, SEVENTEEN, TOMORROW X TOGETHER, TREASURE, TWICE and more are expected to show groundbreaking stages and mega-stage performances just for fans.

With the theme “NEW-TOPIA”, 2020 MAMA aims to present fans a new world amid the new normal brought about by the current pandemic bolstered by the power of music.