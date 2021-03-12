Watch the 63rd Grammy Awards live on Monday

The Grammy Awards are back again and fans can watch Music’s Biggest night on FOX Life (Astro CH 703 (HD), Unifi TV CH 455 (HD)).

Hosted by comedian Trevor Noah, the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards will air LIVE on Monday, March 15 at 8am with repeat broadcast at 8pm on Fox Life.

The audience will be entertained by this year’s performers such as Bad Bunny, Black Pumas, Brandi Carlile, DaBaby, Doja Cat, Billie Eilish, Mickey Guyton, Haim, Brittany Howard, Miranda Lambert, Lil Baby, Dua Lipa, Chris Martin, John Mayer, Megan Thee Stallion, Maren Morris, Post Malone, and Roddy Ricch.

This year, the biggest nomimee is none other than the queen Beyonce, with six nominations, including two for the Record of the Year category.

Taylor Swift received six nominations, including nominations for Song and Album of the Year.

Rapper Roddy Ricch also earned six nominations across various categories for his hit songs ‘The Box’ and ‘Rockstar.’

Despite the glitz and glamour, not every celebrity is happy with the grand music awards event.

According to several reports, The Weeknd, who was snubbed in the Grammy nominations, says he will boycott the awards show going forward.

“I will no longer allow my label to submit my music to the Grammys,” he reportedly said.

