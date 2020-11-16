$!Watch the intense trailer of South Korean mystery thriller The Call

A new intense mystery thriller titled The Call starring Park Shin-hye and Jun Jong-seo is set to be released in Netflix this November.

Set in 2019, Seo-yeon (Park Shin-hye) moves into an old family home after being away for a long time. When she connects the landline phone, she receives a call from a stranger named Young-sook (Jun Jong-seo).

Seo-yeon learns that Young-sook lived in the same house 20 years ago and they become friends. Soon, their calls to each other begin to drastically change their lives and by the time Seo-yeon connects the dots, it might be too late.

Rounding up the cast are Kim Sung-ryoung, EL, Park Ho-san, Oh Jung-se and Lee Dong-hwi.

The Call will premiere on Netflix on November 27.