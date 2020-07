For this weekend only, Malaysia’s leading documentary streaming service, iwonder, will be granting FREE access to The Kleptocrats, the global hit documentary on the 1MDB scandal.

With no lock-in contracts or payment details required, everyone in Malaysia can watch The Kleptocrats along with more than 1,000 other top documentaries for free over a 48-hour window from 12am this Saturday, 25 July 2020.

Commenting on the decision to lift the paywall on a documentary that has helped to bring global attention to Malaysia, the 1MDB scandal and the trial of Najib, iwonder CEO, James Bridges, says:

“Ahead of next week’s verdict, we wanted to make sure that all Malaysians have the opportunity to go beyond the headlines and see another dimension covering the international events leading up to what is set to be a defining judgement for the country and its people.”

“The Kleptocrats is must-see viewing for every Malaysian who has followed Najib’s trial and will be affected in some way by next week’s verdict and we’re committed to giving as many people as possible the opportunity to see it.”

To watch, users just need to register at iwonder.com from 12am on Saturday, 25 July 2020, without the need to enter any credit card or payment details. They’ll be able to view the film for free until midnight on Sunday (12am Monday, 27 July 2020).

During this window, users also get to access iwonder’s full library including award-winning titles such as MH17- Caught in the Crossfire, Murder in Malaysia, Eating Animals and King Bibi.