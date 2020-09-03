Watch the musical ‘Malaya Relived: Merdeka’ for free online

Do you miss going to the theatre? Fortunately, we’re able to watch a musical from the comforts of our own home and we don’t even need to smuggle in our own food.
Liver and Lung Productions is releasing a free-to-watch streaming of the second installment of their award-winning show titled Malaya Relived: Merdeka on their Youtube channel from August 31 to September 12. To make viewing easier, the video is linked above for you.
Malaya Relived: Merdeka is an epic and immersive historical musical about our country’s fight for independence.
When Sylvia Graham (Hannah Shields), a British reporter, travels to Malaya, she hopes to pen the article of her career, offering a fresh account on what the country’s fight for independence will mean for the British Empire.
Little does she know that she's about to rewrite the plot of her own life, when she meets Raj Veerasamy (Prem Sagar), a formidable proponent of decolonisation, active member of the Malaysian Indian Congress and staunch supporter of the rising anti-colonial Malaysian movement, Merdeka.
On other good news, Liver and Lung Productions’ debut short film titled Mahsuri (& other Peculiar Tales) is a finalist at the Short Shorts Film Festival in Tokyo.
The film adaptation of the Cammie Award winning musical revamps iconic traditional legends from across Asia with a clever, modern twist.
Five students, including socially awkward Adam (Badrish Isdin) are locked in a musty detention classroom. They soon stumble upon a mysterious book of old Asian folklores that helps them pass the time.
As they read, the classroom morphs and the kids find themselves lost in spell-binding stories from their childhood, each with exciting twists and turns and special lessons to help the kids understand the modern world they live in.
Boasting original music and lyrics, witness the likes of Pontianak, Mahsuri and other famous Asian legends unravel before the students’ eyes, capturing their attention and captivating your heart.
