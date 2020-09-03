Watch the musical ‘Malaya Relived: Merdeka’ for free online

Do you miss going to the theatre? Fortunately, we’re able to watch a musical from the comforts of our own home and we don’t even need to smuggle in our own food.

Liver and Lung Productions is releasing a free-to-watch streaming of the second installment of their award-winning show titled Malaya Relived: Merdeka on their Youtube channel from August 31 to September 12. To make viewing easier, the video is linked above for you.

Malaya Relived: Merdeka is an epic and immersive historical musical about our country’s fight for independence.

When Sylvia Graham (Hannah Shields), a British reporter, travels to Malaya, she hopes to pen the article of her career, offering a fresh account on what the country’s fight for independence will mean for the British Empire.

Little does she know that she's about to rewrite the plot of her own life, when she meets Raj Veerasamy (Prem Sagar), a formidable proponent of decolonisation, active member of the Malaysian Indian Congress and staunch supporter of the rising anti-colonial Malaysian movement, Merdeka.