$!Watch the official trailer of BLACKPINK: LIGHT UP THE SKY

BLACKPINK has become the highest-charting female Kpop group of all time ever since their debut in August 2016.
Throughout the rise to stardom, they have delighted their global fandom with their innovative music, eye-popping music videos and internet-breaking fashion concepts.
Just for fellow BLINKs, the documentary BLACKPINK: LIGHT UP THE SKY serves up never-before-seen moments that BLACKPINK fans have been craving for years.
Directed by Caroline Suh (Netflix’s Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat), the documentary goes deep with each of BLACKPINK’s four members: Jisoo, the whip-smart unnie (“big sister”) of the group with a quirky sense of humour; Jennie, the rapper whose fierce onstage persona contrasts with her soft-spoken nature; Rosé, the dulcet-voiced Australian coming into her own as a singer-songwriter; and Lisa, the dancing queen whose sparkplug personality never fails to make her bandmates laugh.
As BLACKPINK continues reaching new heights in their career — from headlining sold-out world tours to becoming the first female Korean group to perform at Coachella — each member reflects on the ups and downs of fame and the long, often challenging journey that brought them to worldwide success.
BLACKPINK: LIGHT UP THE SKY reveals the relatable, unfiltered sides of the foursome, who continue to be a leading force in expanding K-pop’s popularity, proving that music knows no borders or language barriers.
BLACKPINK: LIGHT UP THE SKY premieres on Netflix on October 14, 2020.