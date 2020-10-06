$!Watch the official trailer of BLACKPINK: LIGHT UP THE SKY

BLACKPINK has become the highest-charting female Kpop group of all time ever since their debut in August 2016.

Throughout the rise to stardom, they have delighted their global fandom with their innovative music, eye-popping music videos and internet-breaking fashion concepts.

Just for fellow BLINKs, the documentary BLACKPINK: LIGHT UP THE SKY serves up never-before-seen moments that BLACKPINK fans have been craving for years.