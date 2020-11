There are less than 5 days left for viewers to enjoy Japanese films for FREE at JFF Plus: Online Festival brought to you by The Japan Foundation. Check out some of the films showing over the next few days. 1. Tora-san in Goto Directed by OURA Masaru/ 2016/ 114 min/ Documentary Date to watch: 26 November 2020

This heartwarming documentary arching over 22 years follows a large family who make their living as udon noodle makers on the Goto Archipelago in Nagasaki Prefecture. Inuzuka Torao, known as Tora of Goto runs an udon noodle making business with his family. His seven children wake up early at 5am to help with the business for an hour before heading off to school. 2. Ecotherapy Getaway holiday Directed by OKITA Shuichi/ 2014/ 88 min/ Drama Date to watch: 27 November 2020

Seven aging women go on a comedic journey of self-discovery after getting lost together in a tour to view fall foliage. They were enjoying their time in the hot springs and looking at the spectacular waterfall when their tour guide suddenly vanishes. Left behind in the mountains, the seven women begin to discover themselves as they deal with survival. 3. Tokyo Marble Chocolate Directed by SHIOTANI Naoyoshi/ 2007/ 60 min/ Animation Date to watch: 27 November 2020