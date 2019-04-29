Watsons’ 5.5 online shopping festival starts today!

ENJOY discounts of up to 70% from April 29 to May 5, 2019 during the Watsons 5.5 Online Shopping Festival.

During the sale period, Watsons is offering special three-hour flash deals daily from 8pm to 11pm, with prices starting from as low as RM5.50. Watsons is also offering a line- up of flat-priced item deals at RM15, RM25, RM35 as well as buy three at RM55 and buy 1 free 1 bundle deals.

The campaign will culminate in a Mega Sale on May 5, 2019, where Watsons will be offering additional discounts, free delivery and other special offers.

Shoppers can save up to RM100 when they purchase items from Bio-Essence, Biore, Cetaphil, Dove, Ensure, L’Oreal, Maybelline, NanoWhite, NH Detoxlim, Pantene, Pure Beauty, Alia, Safi and Watsons Brand during the sale.

Those who opt to pay with Boost, stand to gain more, as they can enjoy RM5.50 in cashback when they make purchases amounting to RM55 during the campaign period. This offer is limited to the first 5,555 shoppers only.

Customers who shop via Watsons mobile app can Play & Win up to RM550,000 worth of vouchers during the campaign period.

Online customers also have the option of using Watsons Click & Collect Express service. By using this feature, they can choose to collect their purchases from 413 Watsons stores across the Klang Valley within just four hours.

Watsons also provides a Home Delivery service which delivers their goods within two to five days.

Watsons Malaysia managing director Caryn Loh said the retailer is always looking for ways to reward and reach out to their loyal customers.

“By regularly engaging with them through special promotions, we aim to benefit our customers who will be able to buy the products they know and love at reduced prices,” she said.

The Watsons’ 5.5 Online Shopping Festival is also available during the Shopee Super Brand Day which is on untill May 5, 2019, where customers can look out for more deals at the Watsons Official Store on Shopee.

For more details, please follow Watsons Malaysia on both Facebook and Instagram.