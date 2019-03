SHAH ALAM: Hong Kong-headquartered healthcare and beauty retailer AS Watson Group today opened its worldwide 15,000th store at newly-launched Central i-City in Shah Alam, marking a landmark step for Watsons in Malaysia with its 500th store in the country.

“Since 1994, we opened our first Watsons Malaysia store in Johor. Within 25 years, we have grown to 500 stores and with more than five million members in Malaysia,” Watsons Malaysia managing director Caryn Loh said at the store launching ceremony today.

She said the new store incorporates an innovative and sustainable design based on the latest premium concept that blends environmentally-friendly materials and innovative technologies to promote digital customer engagements.

The 4,200 sq ft G8 design store is equipped with StyleMe, Augmented Reality technology to showcase the latest product in a fun and engaging way for customers.

G8 represents the eight generation of the Watsons store design, incorporating extensive customer and store team feedback, as well as market research of latest trends on shopping experience.