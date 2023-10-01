Welcome to TAR UMT’s Open Day

IN conjunction with its 2023 intakes, Tunku Abdul Rahman University of Management and Technology (TAR UMT) will be having Open Day at all its campuses in Kuala Lumpur, Penang, Perak, Johor, Pahang and Sabah starting from 13 to 15 January 2023, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The levels of study offered range from Foundation to Postgraduate programmes. Parents and students are invited to visit TAR UMT’s campus and discover for themselves what TAR UMT can offer. This is also a great opportunity for visitors to meet with academic staff to gain more insight towards their programmes of interest. Students who submit their application at the Open Day will receive a waiver of processing fee.

For more information, contact us at 03-41450100/23 ext 3478/3519, mobile at 011 – 1084 3326 or visit our website at www.tarc.edu.my. Follow our Facebook page @Tunku Abdul Rahman University of Management and Technology for more updates.