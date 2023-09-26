Wellness industry players sign ‘transformative partnership’

HEALTHLAND and Inner Peace Spa Consultancy & Academy, two renowned brands in the wellness industry, signed a collaboration via a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Sept 20.

Both companies stated that the partnership signifies a significant achievement for them and “heralds the dawn of innovative advancements in healthcare services, poised to redefine the healthcare and wellness landscape”.

HealthLand’s head of innovation Max Phoo emphasised the forthcoming 10-year anniversary, which is less than three months away, as a testament to HealthLand’s evolution over the past decade. He stated: “This transformation symbolises our evolution over the last decade, as we’ve strived to redefine and revolutionise the wellness industry. We’ve grown to become your trusted family wellness centre, and it has taken us a decade of dedication and hard work to earn that trust.”

Today, HealthLand has 32 outlets, with the addition of 10 new establishments this year. Still, it acknowledges that the journey is far from over.

Inner Peace Spa Consultancy & Academy, calling itself as the premier education provider in the Malaysian spa and wellness industry, “is committed to fostering an appreciation for Bornean cultures within the wellness and health sector”. The academy conducts spa and wellness workshops, with a particular emphasis on imparting knowledge to the youth, inspiring them to embark on careers within the wellness and health industry.

Its founder and head of training Alyssa Lim emphasised the collaborative vision, stating: “Together, we work towards a Malaysian business empowered by the Malaysian workforce. This is not just about training, but about nurturing local talent, creating jobs, and supporting our community.”

Both companies pointed out a pivotal aspect of the partnership – the introduction of “Sinaran”, which in Malay signifies radiance, a concept that resonates deeply with the brand’s logo design and ethos. “

“Sinaran is poised to shed light on the timeless benefits of ‘Urutan Malaysia’, with these treatments forming the hallmark offerings of the brand. As pioneers in the wellness industry and as Malaysians, both organisations hold a steadfast belief in the duty to share the marvels of Urutan Malaysia with the world.

“Recognising that success is intrinsically tied to the dedication of our staff, we jointly commit to providing unparalleled service while upholding Malaysia’s core values.”

The companies explained that Urutan Malaysia refers to the traditional Malay massage, an ancient technique complemented with indigenous knowledge of herbal remedies. “The holistic therapy promotes relaxation, relieves muscle tension and enhances overall well-being through the skilled use of hands and herbal preparations”.