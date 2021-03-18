What can we expect from Zack Snyder’s Justice League?

There has rarely been a movie so highly anticipated as Zack Snyder’s Justice League, the result of several years of petitioning from passionate fans using #releasethesnydercut.

Now, as the release date looms, fans in Asia can finally catch the “Synder Cut” with the rest of the world on Thursday, 18 March at 3.01pm (MY time), premiering same time as the U.S. on HBO GO!

Here’s a look at why this movie has fans in a frenzy! Check out the new keyart and stills HERE

1. The running time is 4 hours and 2 minutes!

Unlike most cinematic releases that come in under 2 hours, Zack Snyder’s Justice League is twice as long. You might wonder, what could director, Zack Snyder, possibly add to this epic tale that would account for an additional two hours? The answer is: plenty!

In this version, fans get a deeper look into each member of the Justice League – Superman / Clark Kent (Henry Cavill), Batman / Bruce Wayne (Ben Affleck), Wonder Woman / Diana Prince (Gal Gadot), The Flash / Barry Allen (Ezra Miller), Aquaman / Arthur Curry (Jason Momoa), and Cyborg / Victor Stone (Ray Fisher) – backstory, and their past experiences that motivate them today.

Diving into the complexities of their lives, Snyder introduces viewers to Victor Stone’s mother Elinore (Karen Bryson) and Barry Allen’s love interest Iris West (Kiersey Clemons). This movie has a more emotional story arc for Lois Lane (Amy Adams), greater context for Aquaman’s past courtesy of Vulko (Willen Dafoe), and the full range of Silas Stone’s (Joe Morton) love for his son Cyborg.

2. Zack Snyder’s Justice League is practically a brand-new movie

Using all the footage he had previously shot (and never released), this epic movie also includes:

· Never-before-seen footage!

New footage with Deathstroke (Joe Manganiello), Martian Manhunter / Calvin Swanwick (Harry Lennix) and Ryan Choi (Zheng Kai) to round out the mythology, and the first appearance of New God Darkseid (Ray Porter), contribute to the 4-hour running time. It even has a freshly-shot finale and a new after credits scene.

· New scenes involving The Flash and The Joker

With Ezra Miller shooting Fantastic Beasts in the UK, Snyder had to direct a fresh scene with him via video conferencing on Zoom. At the same time, he was able to address his regret that Batman and the Joker were never brought face-to-face so he brought Jared Leto on board just for one scene.

· Thousands of new VFX shots