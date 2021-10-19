Widening access to higher education

A wide range of programmes is offered with the student’s convenience as well as their educational and professional backgrounds in mind.

Accreditation of Prior Experiential Learning returns opportunities lost to educations put on hold, with flexible learning at MSU Knowledge is the currency of the 21st-century economy, and meeting the ever-increasing need for qualified, higher-skilled workers is the Accreditation of Prior Experiential Learning (APEL).

Introduced and approved by the Malaysian Qualifications Agency (MQA), APEL widens access to higher education for adult learners who are richly work-experienced yet lacking academic qualifications. The APEL C pathway provides credit transfer for entry into diploma programmes right up to PhD.

APEL C or Accreditation of Prior Experiential Learning via Credit Transfer allows assessment of credits against matching modules in a programme of study. Once an APEL C applicant’s competency level is determined, those credits can shorten his or her entire study duration considerably, saving time and money.

An applicant presenting only SPM for university entrance application, for example, would usually qualify for diploma studies only. With APEL C, it’s possible to pursue a bachelor’s degree directly.

Another flexible option for adult learners to pursue their education is a micro-credential programme. Its offer offers industry in-demand programmes that provide flexible and made easy learning assessments that shall fulfil his or her needs for comprehensive education in preferred areas of study. These stackable programmes will allow for exemptions into academic programmes at MSU.

MSU comprises the Faculty of Health and Life Sciences, the Faculty of Business Management and Professional Studies, the Faculty of Information Sciences and Engineering, the International Medical School, the School of Pharmacy, the School of Education and Social Sciences, the School of Hospitality and Creative Arts, the School of Graduate Studies and the Graduate

School of Management

Lifelong learners from all walks of life may access MSU’s range of undergraduate as well as postgraduate programmes, and choose from a variety of study modes to fit their situation best: whether to attend classes on the weekdays, the weekends, or in the evenings or to opt for virtual learning that runs via video conference supported by online discussion.

Lifelong learning is vital for everybody and not just for the insatiably curious. Make lifelong learning a part of yourself, advance in your professional life, and gain immense personal fulfilment.

As a top university in Malaysia and the country’s best teaching and learning university, MSU prioritizes student development to enhance graduate employability. Its highly qualified academics and visiting professors support a holistic curricular framework that delivers compelling learning experiences.

Blending technical vocational education and training (TVET) with traditional academic curricula, MSU enhances competencies with industry internship, community and creative entrepreneurship, as well as global exposure; empowering MSU graduates with the well-roundedness desired and sought after by employers.

Among the best in the region, the University’s programmes of study are meticulously crafted to enhance graduate potential, producing graduates that are a popular pick among employers.

MSU currently ranks in the Top 100 among the world’s top young universities, Top 200 among Asia’s best universities, Top 301+ for Graduate Employability Ranking and Top 601+ for University Impact. Ranked by both Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) and Times Higher Education (THE), MSU’s world rankings place it in the Top 47% of the world’s best universities in the QS WUR 2022 and Top 200 for impact on gender equality and no poverty in THE University Impact Rankings 2021.

With 98.7% of its graduates successfully securing employment within six months of their graduation, MSU is ranked by the Ministry of Higher Education (MoHE) as Malaysia’s #1 for graduate employability. Also rated by MoHE as SETARA Tier-5 Excellent Status University and ranked as The Most Entrepreneurial Private University in Malaysia.

