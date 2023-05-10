$!Will Group partners up with SAY to launch ‘The Green Project’

Will Group, the holding company of bubble tea outlet Chatime and also Hotbox and Hello, recently announced an environmentally-friendly collaboration with the Selangor Youth Community (SAY) called “The Green Project”.

Will Group General Manager Kyran Arusalm said: “We are very proud to announce our partnership with SAY Community whose objectives and resources align with ours to implement composting and recycling initiatives at all our Chatime, Hotbox and Hello outlets and events.”

The initiatives will reduce environmental impact, promote sustainable practices and foster a culture of responsible waste management within all establishments and communities too.

Kyran Arusalm stated: “We hope that by implementing these practices, we will minimise our ecological footprint, engage customers and staff in environmentally conscious behaviour and contribute positively to the local community and ecosystem.”