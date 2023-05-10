$!Will Group partners up with SAY to launch ‘The Green Project’

Will Group, the holding company of bubble tea outlet Chatime and also Hotbox and Hello, recently announced an environmentally-friendly collaboration with the Selangor Youth Community (SAY) called “The Green Project”.
Will Group General Manager Kyran Arusalm said: “We are very proud to announce our partnership with SAY Community whose objectives and resources align with ours to implement composting and recycling initiatives at all our Chatime, Hotbox and Hello outlets and events.”
The initiatives will reduce environmental impact, promote sustainable practices and foster a culture of responsible waste management within all establishments and communities too.
Kyran Arusalm stated: “We hope that by implementing these practices, we will minimise our ecological footprint, engage customers and staff in environmentally conscious behaviour and contribute positively to the local community and ecosystem.”
The Green Project will see multiple upcoming activations which include Coffee ground waste from Chatime Cofitime Series go to the “SAY GREEN” project to turn it into organic pesticide for urban farming projects, and also see their paper cups and straws go to the SAY GREEN project for their urban farming projects.
Will Group will also be participating in other upcoming SAY events and projects which included the most recent Criterium cycling series.
SAY Chief Executive Officer Nurul Azwa Rodzi said: “SAY is proud to announce our unwavering commitment to environmental sustainability with the launch of this composting and recycling project. In partnership with Will Group, we are taking a significant step towards reducing waste by implementing a dedicated system to recycle the cups, promoting eco-conscious consumption, and supporting a greener future. This initiative underscores our dedication to protecting the environment while fostering positive change within our community.”
Kyran Arusalm also mentioned how the positive impact of this initiative extends beyond the confines of the Chatime, Hotbox and Hello outlets. “By producing nutrient-rich compost from organic waste and diverting recyclables from landfills, we actively contribute to the enrichment of local soils and the reduction of harmful greenhouse gas emissions. This initiative not only aligns with our corporate responsibility values but also resonates with our environmentally conscious customer base.”
For more updates on The Green Project, follow these Instagram handles: @chatimemalaysia, @selangoryouth, @hellohellohello.co and @hotbox_my.