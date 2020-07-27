Win 1-year worth of household supplies during MR DIY Online’s 2nd Birthday Bash

Malaysian home improvement retailer MR DIY is holding the 2nd birthday bash of its online platform, www.mrdiy.com.my —and everyone is invited! In conjunction with the birthday celebration, customers stand a chance to win amazing giveaways worth more than RM50,000, including one year’s worth of household supplies from MR DIY in its Spend & Win contest, which runs throughout the 12-day campaign period, from 20 to 31 July 2020. Spend & Win contest

To enter the Spend & Win contest, customers only need to make a minimum purchase of RM75 in a single transaction. A total of 22 lucky winners will walk away with exciting prizes which is RM50 MR DIY online shopping vouchers (without minimum spend) each while one winner will bring home the grand prize — one year’s worth of MR DIY household supplies! Additionally, there are 50 free mystery gifts on a daily basis for those who spend a minimum of RM100 in a single transaction throughout the campaign period. Winners will be announced on 14 August 2020, 12pm. Voucher Week Customers will also get to enjoy great savings during Voucher Week, from 27 to 31 July 2020. Customers who spend a minimum of RM100 and RM75 in a single transaction will be able to enjoy RM10 off with a mystery gift and RM5 off respectively. To enjoy RM10 off with a minimum purchase of RM100 in a single transaction, an entry into the Spend & Win contest and a mystery gift, use voucher code DIYBDAY10. To enjoy RM5 off with a minimum purchase of RM75 in a single transaction and an entry into the Spend and Win contest, use voucher code DIYBDAY5. Special Day

The highlight of the birthday campaign is the Special Day on 29 July 2020. Customers who make a minimum purchase of RM100 and RM75 in a single transaction will receive RM15 off with a mystery gift and RM10 off respectively. To enjoy RM15 off with a minimum purchase of RM100 in a single transaction, an entry into the Spend & Win contest and a mystery gift, use voucher code BIGDAY15 To enjoy RM10 off with a minimum purchase of RM75 in a single transaction and an entry into the Spend and Win contest, use voucher code BIGDAY10 Boost Promotion Making it even special, MR DIY is collaborating with Malaysian e-wallet app, Boost, by giving away RM5 cashback when customers spend a minimum of RM75 in a single transaction at MR DIY online and pay with their Boost e-wallet. The promotion is open to the first 400 eligible transactions and limited to one cashback per customer.

Mr Andy Chin, MR DIY Vice President of Marketing