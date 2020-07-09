Win prizes worth RM140k in MR DIY x P&G ‘Buy & Win Contest’

The contest organized by MR DIY and consumer goods brand, Procter & Gamble (M) Sdn Bhd (P&G) is open to all MR DIY customers across Malaysia from 1 July until 31 July 2020.

By participating, customers stand the chance to win the grand prize which is a Perodua Aruz 1.5x. For second place, the prize is two units of an iPhone 11 Pro Max (64GB) while the third-place winner gets a Samsung 50” 4K Smart UHD Television. There will be also 300 units of the consolation prize which is a RM200 MR DIY cash voucher.

MR DIY and P&G collaboration in the ‘Buy & Win Contest’ provides loyal customers with a chance to win more than 300 exciting prizes worth over RM140,000!

All customers have to do is to stand a chance to win is very simple, as stated below:

Step 1 : Buy RM20 worth of P&G products in a single receipt at selected MR. D.I.Y. stores or online at www.mrdiy.com.my *

Step 2 : Scan a QR code from the contest’s poster and answer ONE simple question to submit entry.

Step 3 : Stand a chance to win lucrative prizes (multiple entries are allowed)

*P&G Products: Oral-B, Head & Shoulders, Rejoice, Downy, Gillette, Pantene, Whisper, Vicks, Joy, Ambi Pur, Fab, and Dynamo.

“This is MR. D.I.Y.’s third time collaborating with P&G on a campaign for our customers; this time it is for the ‘Buy & Win’ contest. In the unprecedented times of the COVID-19 pandemic, we are committed to continuously bringing more value and convenience to our customers,” said Mr DIY Vice President of Marketing, Andy Chin.

“We do this by staying true to our motto ‘Always Low Prices’ in providing a wide variety of good quality, value-for-money products, and through campaigns such as this ‘Buy & Win’ contest, which gives customers a chance to win lucrative prizes when they do their household needs shopping with MR. D.I.Y. from as low as RM20,” added Chin.

To join the Buy & Win contest, head over to your closest MR DIY store today.

For the full terms and conditions, visit the MR DIY website HERE.

For the latest updates, visit Mr DIY’s website (http://www.mrdiy.com/), e-commerce platform (http://www.mrdiy.com.my/) and the social media pages @mrdiy2u in Facebook and Instagram.