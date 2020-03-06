Win tickets to Queens of Asia Comedy Special

Hosted by Malaysia’s very own Queen of Comedy Joanne Kam Poh Poh, the show features Japanese sweetheart and YouTube sensation, Yumi Nagashima, Singapore’s finest Sharul Channa, and one of India’s top female comics, Aditi Mittal. Each comedian will bring her own style of comedy so be prepared for a night of hilarity and debauchery!

Four of Asia’s biggest female comedians in stand-up comedy are gathered in one place for a whole evening of laughs!

WIN WIN WIN

BUZZ is giving away 5 pairs of platinum tickets worth a total of RM600 per pair to watch the Queens Of Asia Comedy show featuring the 4 of the best female comedians in the world today.

To stand a chance to win tickets for a whole evening of laughs, you just need to:

1. Fill in the contest form here: https://tinyurl.com/QueenOfAsiaComedy

2. Tell us your funniest or most embarrassing story in less than 150 words!

Entries close on 10 March 2020 and winners will be announced on theSundaily FB Page on 11 March 2020. The clock is ticking!

Event details: