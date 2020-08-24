Win year-round unlimited donuts from Big Apple Donuts & Coffee

Malaysian premium donut makers, Big Apple Donuts & Coffee will be launching a new and improved recipe which will be applied to all their mouth-watering confectionaries.
Standing firm by their motto “Every Piece is a Masterpiece”, the launch of these new and improved confectioneries comes after two years of intensive research and development cementing Big Apple Donuts & Coffee’s continuous effort to improve their menu.
The new recipe will highlight their well-known flavours and textures, perfected with the best ingredients for a soft and delicious aroma of freshly-baked goods.
Big Apple Donuts & Coffee promises to serve the best donuts money can buy and this is showcased through several small changes to how their upgraded confectionery is made.
Improved high-quality shortening and donut mix is added in the new recipe to significantly refine the mouthfeel and texture of the donuts, giving it a softer and fluffier finish.
“Big Apple Donuts & Coffee was created with a simple idea for people to come together and share their passion for donuts, and it has slowly evolved into a thriving successful business built upon trust, commitment and most importantly innovation.”
“These improvements allow us to offer a much more delicious experience with every bite, all backed by a delightful and extensive range of flavours created from passion to perfection. It delivers an aromatic donut with a lower oil uptake while still retaining it’s soft, fluffy insides that remains crisps on the outside - the donut everyone knows and loves,” said Big Apple Donuts & Coffee’s Managing Director Keiji Sunami.
Win an exclusive VIP Card for #AllYearRoundDonuts
In conjunction with the launch of the new and improved recipe, the company is offering every donut connoisseur a chance of a lifetime through its #AllYearRoundDonuts contest from 14 September to 4 October 2020 to win unlimited donuts for a year.
The winner will have to guess the right, complete ingredients in Big Apple Donuts & Coffee’s signature donut, Stella Nutella.
The one lucky winner also goes home with an exclusive VIP Card, the first of its kind- which entitle the holder to free donuts at any Big Apple Donuts & Coffee outlet worldwide.
Additionally, the winner is gifted with an additional 12 boxes of donuts along with 12 e-gift vouchers!
Here’s how to win an entire year’s worth of unlimited donuts:
Step 1: Head to the nearest Big Apple Donuts store and purchase a box of 6 with Stella Nutella
Step 2: Take a bite of the Stella Nutella, savour it and guess as many ingredients as possible!
Step 3: Post a photo of Stella Nutella along with your answers in the caption.
Step 4: Remember to follow Big Apple Donuts Instagram, like our contest post, and tag and hashtag us on your photo! #LoveBigApple, #BigAppleDonuts, and tag @bigappledonutscoffee.
*IG profiles must be made public
Participants will be allowed to guess and upload their pictures as many times as they want until the 4th of October 2020, provided that each picture is unique and a new social media post.
Additionally, 30 consolation prize winners will also receive 12 boxes of donuts with one (1) e-gift voucher each, redeemable at any outlet nationwide.
On top of that, in conjunction with the Merdeka and Hari Malaysia celebrations, Big Apple Donuts & Coffee will be launching a limited edition flower-shaped donut.
These exclusive donuts will be available from 31 August to 16 September 2020 nationwide and will feature all their current tantalising favourites from the Classic, a powdered sugar donut to the Snow Queen, a decadent Tiramisu chocolate donut.