Win year-round unlimited donuts from Big Apple Donuts & Coffee

Malaysian premium donut makers, Big Apple Donuts & Coffee will be launching a new and improved recipe which will be applied to all their mouth-watering confectionaries.

Standing firm by their motto “Every Piece is a Masterpiece”, the launch of these new and improved confectioneries comes after two years of intensive research and development cementing Big Apple Donuts & Coffee’s continuous effort to improve their menu.

The new recipe will highlight their well-known flavours and textures, perfected with the best ingredients for a soft and delicious aroma of freshly-baked goods.

Big Apple Donuts & Coffee promises to serve the best donuts money can buy and this is showcased through several small changes to how their upgraded confectionery is made.

Improved high-quality shortening and donut mix is added in the new recipe to significantly refine the mouthfeel and texture of the donuts, giving it a softer and fluffier finish.

“Big Apple Donuts & Coffee was created with a simple idea for people to come together and share their passion for donuts, and it has slowly evolved into a thriving successful business built upon trust, commitment and most importantly innovation.”

“These improvements allow us to offer a much more delicious experience with every bite, all backed by a delightful and extensive range of flavours created from passion to perfection. It delivers an aromatic donut with a lower oil uptake while still retaining it’s soft, fluffy insides that remains crisps on the outside - the donut everyone knows and loves,” said Big Apple Donuts & Coffee’s Managing Director Keiji Sunami.

Win an exclusive VIP Card for #AllYearRoundDonuts

In conjunction with the launch of the new and improved recipe, the company is offering every donut connoisseur a chance of a lifetime through its #AllYearRoundDonuts contest from 14 September to 4 October 2020 to win unlimited donuts for a year.

The winner will have to guess the right, complete ingredients in Big Apple Donuts & Coffee’s signature donut, Stella Nutella.

The one lucky winner also goes home with an exclusive VIP Card, the first of its kind- which entitle the holder to free donuts at any Big Apple Donuts & Coffee outlet worldwide.

Additionally, the winner is gifted with an additional 12 boxes of donuts along with 12 e-gift vouchers!