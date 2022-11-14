Winners announced for Goodnite Magic Bonanza

WITH the launch of Malaysia’s first-ever DUOCARE Technology Love Series III Mattress, Goodnite held a Magic Bonanza buy-and-win contest with prizes of up to RM120,000, which received over 5,000 submissions!

The winner announcement was held on Nov 5, 2022, at Pavilion Bukit Jalil for public to witness the exciting moment!

The grand prize winner took home a brand-new Proton X50, the second prize winner received a Rolex Watch, and the third prize winner got an iPhone 13! Additionally, the consolation prize winner was awarded with two Goodnite DUOCARE Natural Latex Pillows.

Congratulations to the MAGIC BONANZA WINNERS

Yap Bell Herng (Grand Prize: Proton X50)

Tan Ke Jie (2nd Prize: Rolex Watch)

Audrey Chow Oi Yoke (3rd Prize: iPhone 13)

Dhanraj Ram Subramaniam (Consolation Prize: 2 x Goodnite Duocare Natural Latex Pillow )

Missed out on the lucky draw? No worries, Goodnite’s installment option is still available.

Scientifically proven to improve your sleep quality, the Love Series III mattress is equipped with DUOCARE fabric, which can neutralise your body static while sleeping and also with cooling surface to induce better sleep. It is also made with their exclusive dual layer pocket spring which provide ergonomic support for various body types and guarantee to reduce disturbance.

Get the good night’s sleep your whole family deserves at only RM90 per month for this hotel-grade luxury mattress!

For more information, visit the Goodnite website.