Wonder-Fu year at Sunway Malls

This Chinese New Year year, Sunway Malls collectively launched its unifying theme of ‘100 blessings’ at Sunway Velocity Mall. The ceremony on Jan 7, 2022 kicked off with a welcome speech by the Sunway Malls & Theme Parks CEO H.C. Chan.

Sunway Malls representatives then officially launched the campaign by each pressing a button to pull up a synchronised image of a colourful, 30 foot-tall Chinese symbol on the LED screens. Subsequently, a lion dance and Chinese drum performance were put on for members of the media.

Besides Chan, other Sunway Malls representatives in attendence were Sunway Pyramid general manager Jason Chin, Sunway Velocity Mall senior general manager Phang Sau Lian, Sunway Putra Mall general manager Danny Lee and Sunway Giza Mall centre manager Albert Cheok.

A number of on-ground activities were available for guests to participate in, namely Chinese calligraphy and paper cutting. There was also the (Fu) Mari! Digital game for everyone to play and collect their blessings from to be the top scorer on the leaderboard.

“In many ways, the adoption represents our collective hope, as well as our well-wishes that the year of the Tiger will be filled with an abundance of blessings for all. And the deliverance will be amplified collectively by our seven Sunway Malls carrying the same theme,” said Chan.

Reflecting on the past, the Covid-19 pandemic and recent floods have caused disruption to the lives of many families. Sunway Malls have decided to come together at Sunway Velocity Mall to share blessings with the community in light of recent events as the Chinese character ‘Fu’ is central to this year’s Chinese New Year theme.