Wonder-Fu year at Sunway Malls

This Chinese New Year year, Sunway Malls collectively launched its unifying theme of ‘100 blessings’ at Sunway Velocity Mall. The ceremony on Jan 7, 2022 kicked off with a welcome speech by the Sunway Malls & Theme Parks CEO H.C. Chan.
Sunway Malls representatives then officially launched the campaign by each pressing a button to pull up a synchronised image of a colourful, 30 foot-tall Chinese symbol on the LED screens. Subsequently, a lion dance and Chinese drum performance were put on for members of the media.
Besides Chan, other Sunway Malls representatives in attendence were Sunway Pyramid general manager Jason Chin, Sunway Velocity Mall senior general manager Phang Sau Lian, Sunway Putra Mall general manager Danny Lee and Sunway Giza Mall centre manager Albert Cheok.
A number of on-ground activities were available for guests to participate in, namely Chinese calligraphy and paper cutting. There was also the (Fu) Mari! Digital game for everyone to play and collect their blessings from to be the top scorer on the leaderboard.
“In many ways, the adoption represents our collective hope, as well as our well-wishes that the year of the Tiger will be filled with an abundance of blessings for all. And the deliverance will be amplified collectively by our seven Sunway Malls carrying the same theme,” said Chan.
Reflecting on the past, the Covid-19 pandemic and recent floods have caused disruption to the lives of many families. Sunway Malls have decided to come together at Sunway Velocity Mall to share blessings with the community in light of recent events as the Chinese character ‘Fu’ is central to this year’s Chinese New Year theme.
‘Fu’ carries the meaning of good fortune or blessing. There are 100 different Fu characters that symbolise health, love, fortune, family, and charity, among others.
The ‘100 Blessings’ campaign personifies the essence of celebrating this festive season with friends and family, filled with plenty of blessings and giving back to the community as an ongoing effort to do good. In 2022, we celebrate the year of the Tiger, which many correlate with strength and courage, and we hope everyone embodies this spirit in the upcoming year.
In an effort to encourage safe celebrations, Sunway Malls have incorporated an interactive Augmented Reality (AR) digital element to the celebration to bring the festive enjoyment online to offline. Shoppers can scan the unique QR code and create their own customised Chinese New Year greeting to be shared with loved ones.
The public can show their creativity with the personalised greetings and are encouraged to experiment with Sunway’s Tiger Fun Filter to post on Facebook and Instagram stores.
With exclusive redemption merchandise and attractive prizes for all, the events and activities at all Sunway malls promise to be a rewarding experience. In lieu of recent times, there are significant safety measures in place, from social distancing procedures as well as mandatory temperature scans and sanitisation in the individual malls.
Below are the activities held at all Sunway Malls:
Sunway Pyramid (until Feb 13)
- Shoppers who donate a minimum of RM10 to their CSR partnership with Subang Jaya Beacon Community Ambulance will receive a token of appreciation
Sunway Velocity Mall (until Feb 15)
- Weekly lion dance, God of Fortune appearances, weekend performances
- Instagram and Facebook photo contest
- Collaboration with The Lost Food Project to distribute RM30,000 worth of food and necessities to 100 families.
Sunway Putra Mall (until Feb 20)
- Wonder-Fu room for photo opportunities
- Instagram contest for participants to win a dining experience worth up to RM500
Sunway Carnival Mall (until Feb 20)
- Events and activities on Concourse level
- Shoppers can participate in the mall’s collaboration with PgCare Alliance to help Penangites affected by the pandemic by purchasing a Reusable Jute Bag worth RM10
Sunway Giza (until Feb 15)
- God of prosperity photo opportunity
- Lion dance performances, God of prosperity walkabout
- In collaboration with The Lost Food Project, there will be a hopeful food bank to collect necessities for the underprivileged around Kota Damansara
Sunway Big Box & Sunway Citrine Hub (until Feb 20)
- Activities, lion dances, redemptions
- In partnership with St. John Ambulance, all shoppers will be entitled for a donation if they redeem an Angpau or a Bohemia Dining set.