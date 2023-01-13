World-renowned authentic Thai restaurant “Tummour” debuts in Malaysia & plans to expand to 50 outlets

Grand Opening of the first Tummour outlet in Malaysia with VVIPs - Mr. Liven Chong, CEO of ThaiFeng Holdings SDN BHD; Mr. Ahmad Rizal Bin Khalit, Director of Business Development Division at the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost Of Living (KPDN); and Y.A.M. Tengku Dato Dr. Hishammuddin Zaizi

KUALA LUMPUR: Klang Valley denizens will now have access to a massively popular restaurant as one of Thailand’s most coveted brands -Tummour has made its way to Malaysia. With over 150 outlets worldwide, Tummour intends to expand its presence in Malaysia by establishing 50 branches within the next three years, beginning with the grand opening of its first outlet in the Empire Shopping Gallery, Subang Jaya, where its halal menu was introduced for the first time.

Being a brand under the restaurant chain giant - Zen Corporation Group Public Company Limited, Tummour serves authentic Northeastern Thai cuisine (Isaan) in over 150 branches across the globe including Thailand, Myanmar, Cambodia, Laos, etc. Established in 1989, the renowned restaurant brand has left a mark on the hearts of locals and foreigners alike for its delectable genuine Thai dishes. In operation for over 34 years, the eating establishment takes consumers on a gastronomical journey where they are welcomed with serene nature-inspired embellishments that resemble the lush paddy fields of Thailand and are greeted with warm salutations.

While famous for bona fide Thai cuisine, customers can indulge in a variety of classic flavors along with some unconventional ones that are sure to tickle their taste buds. Tummour serves a simple yet deeply satisfying Thai menu that features much Malaysian-favourite Thai food such as Papaya Salad (Som Tum), Spicy Prawn Soup (Tom Yum Koong), among others. Customers will be pleased to find a selection of meat and seafood dishes, soups, salads, desserts, and much more on Tummour’s impressively extensive halal and pork-free menu. As they embark on their journey into the Malaysian market, Zen Corporation Group Public Company Limited is working alongside ThaiFeng Holdings SDN BHD to establish 50 branches across Malaysia in the next three years, generating hundreds of job opportunities in the process. In addition to this, both parties are looking to nurture local entrepreneurs in their pursuit to expand nationwide in order to ultimately boost Malaysia’s expertise in retail and franchise operations.