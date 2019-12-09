WOU gearing up for IR4.0

GEORGE TOWN: Wawasan Open University (WOU) is gearing up for the Fourth Industrial Revolution (IR4.0) by inculcating lifelong learning, says its vice-chancellor Prof Dr Lily Chan.

Speaking at the start of WOU’s 10th convocation ceremony, Chan said as the world changes rapidly, WOU needs to undergo a period of transformation to be ready for what’s to come.

“We are at the precipice of another global shift within the next five to 10 years,“ she said.

Up to 375 million people globally will need to find new jobs by 2030 because of automation, said Chan.

“We at WOU have to be geared for this change by continuing to evolve with new course contents, continuing to adapt new learning platforms, and to stay relevant to new students.”

She said WOU has found its footing by being one of the pioneering institutions (of higher learning) to offer distance learning at a time when the cost of traditional tertiary education is escalating globally.

Talk about the Internet of Things (IoT) is taking place all over the world and this is something for WOU to also pursue in its administration and in the field of studies, Chan noted.

She added that higher learning institutions can no longer conduct their business as they have in the past as the challenges associated with IoT have to be managed to ensure an effective and immediate transformation.

Chan also reminded the people about the need for integrity and character, saying that universities have an important role in basically building good human beings.

WOU has made great strides as during its 10th convocation ceremony recently, it had the largest number of graduates – 740 post-graduates and first time degree holders.

It was also the first graduation ceremony to be presided by the new chancellor - Tunku Imran Tuanku Ja’afar and pro-chancellor Datuk Dr Lim Thuang Seng.