$!Youth City – Malaysia’s Premier Youth Dream Living Community

REAL estate developer GD Pavilion Sdn Bhd will announce the upcoming completion of its flagship project, Youth City, located in the Nilai Business District, Negri Sembilan.

An announcement on the matter is to be held today at a “handover celebration and media night” at the Youth City itself. Special guests include Gembox Holdings Sdn Bhd (subsidiary of GD Pavilion) chairman, the Tunku Besar of Tampin (Negri Sembilan) Tunku Syed Razman Tunku Syed Idrus Al-Qadri; chairman of state action committee for local government, housing and transportation Arul Kumar Jambunathan, and Datuk Bandar of Seremban Datuk Masri Razali and Nilai Assemblyman.

GD Pavilion says the real estate project offers a one-stop luxurious living experience and is carefully designed to include a plethora of business opportunities, creating a win-win situation for both living and investing.

Youth City is not just Negeri Sembilan's first community apartment project tailor-made for young individuals; it is also the country's first embodiment of a lifestyle concept that seamlessly integrates work, life, entertainment and leisure. “Here, you can enjoy the convenience of community sharing, save on commuting time and costs, and immerse yourself in a top-notch environment and facilities,” it added.

State’s largest community lifestyle club

Covering 100,000 square feet, Youth City's “V-Club” is not only Negri Sembilan's largest one-stop lifestyle centre but also a multifunctional facility offering over 30 sports and activity options.

It boasts a complete set of fitness equipment, swimming pools, indoor sports courts and versatile activity areas, catering to members’ daily exercise needs or hosting various social events such as parties and celebrations. “V-Club perfectly aligns with modern lifestyles, serving as both a club and a comprehensive community center where you can truly unwind and enjoy quality living,” says GD Pavilion.

Four towers, four scenes, new experiences each day