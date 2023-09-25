$!Youth City: ‘Mega-living community, global education centre’ established

REAL estate, property development and property investment company GD Holdings recently firmed “significant” collaborations that will entail the transformation of Nilai in the Seremban district of Negri Sembilan into a global education hub.
The collaborations with a local government and international educational institutions will promote comprehensive new developments in education, real estate, and commerce through the company’s flagship project “Youth City” in Nilai.
GD Holdings’ vice chairman Datuk Wong Seng Tong announced that the company has entered into a deep strategic partnership with Manipal International University (Nilai) and other international educational institutions, aiming to jointly promote international education hubs and industrial development projects.
The collaboration not only further solidifies Nilai's important position in the field of international education but also positions the region as a thriving academic centre attracting global students and scholars.
Furthermore, this partnership is expected to provide a significant number of high-quality employment opportunities, particularly in the fields of education, research, and related services, boosting local education resources, fostering educational innovation, and playing a crucial role in improving the quality of education and talent development in the region. Through international collaborations with institutions like Manipal International University (Nilai), Nilai enhances its global presence while establishing a solid foundation for its economy and education system.
“By forming strategic partnerships with top universities, we have meticulously crafted a ‘Campus Accommodation Plan’ seamlessly integrated into the academic environment. This model not only offers students a fresh perspective on campus living but also allows university students to enjoy a healthier and higher quality of life through the comprehensive living community services offered by Youth City,” Wong said during an event to announce the collaborations at Youth City in Nilai on Sept 7.
The services range from health and recreational facilities to social and cultural activities, enriching students' daily lives and promoting their overall personal development. “Youth City is not only an ideal place for learning and living but also a sustainable development project with economic and social value,” he added.
Exceptional facilities, design, panoramic views
GD Holdings stated that it is not just a construction project as it is a vibrant and innovative integrated community. “Youth City seamlessly blends work, life, entertainment and social aspects, creating a new lifestyle for the younger generation and becoming a significant representation of urban development”.
It boasts, among others:
- The largest community living club in the entire forest, covering 100,000 square feet, with over 30 sports and activity options. It provides a complete range of fitness equipment, swimming pools, multi-functional activity areas, and operates on a membership basis, ensuring residents and students can also enjoy high-quality community benefits. It is not only a great place for physical exercise but also an ideal platform for socialising.
- Each of Youth City's four buildings has over 15,000 square feet of fully-equipped rooftop activity spaces, including swimming pools, party areas, gyms, and mini cinema. Furthermore, the panoramic rooftops not only provide breathtaking city views but also offer residents an ideal place to find tranquillity in their busy lives. Each homeowner is eligible to enjoy all rooftop facilities, embodying the concept of “One Unit, Multiple Enjoyments”.
- Youth City is located in the heart of a central business district (CBD), surrounded by comprehensive living facilities. The area has been designated as a major development focus by the Malaysian government and enjoys the geographical advantage of the Economic Prosperity Triangle. Simultaneously, the project holds permanent property rights, with 96 commercial storefronts and co-working spaces downstairs.
Staycation Project for significant economic, social benefits
GD Holdings has also collaborated with Gembox Holdings Sdn Bhd to launch a domestic and international “staycation package”, aimed at not only enhancing the brand but also expected to bring substantial business revenue and community value.
Gembox, “Malaysia largest cultural night market” and also “Malaysia latest tourism hotspot” which gathers “all Malaysia food and cultural products in one place”, plans to collaborate with travel agencies, utilising its extensive user base and diversified business model to attract local and international tourists, significantly increasing foot traffic and consumer spending.
This will further stimulate demand for accommodations, significantly increasing property owners' and investors' asset values and rental income. The Staycation collaboration project is expected to become a sought-after destination for young people, promising unprecedented economic benefits for property owners and investors.