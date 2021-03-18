Zack Snyder’s Justice League premieres today! Check out the new trailer, keyart and stills

Zack Snyder’s Justice League premieres on HBO GO on Thursday, 18 March at 3.01pm (MY time) today. Leading up to its release, DC has released several teaser trailers, key art and stills for the fans to pore over and enjoy. Find out what you can expect from Zack Snyder’s Justice League HERE



















What’s the Snydercut about?

Determined to ensure Superman’s (Henry Cavill) ultimate sacrifice was not in vain, Bruce Wayne (Ben Affleck) aligns forces with Diana Prince (Gal Gadot) with plans to recruit a team of metahumans to protect the world from an approaching threat of catastrophic proportions. The task proves more difficult than Bruce imagined, as each of the recruits must face the demons of their own pasts to transcend that which has held them back, allowing them to come together, finally forming an unprecedented league of heroes.







Now united, Batman (Affleck), Wonder Woman (Gadot), Aquaman (Jason Momoa), Cyborg (Ray Fisher) and The Flash (Ezra Miller) may be too late to save the planet from Steppenwolf, DeSaad and Darkseid and their dreadful intentions. The feature film stars Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill, Amy Adams, Gal Gadot, Ray Fisher, Jason Momoa, Ezra Miller, Willem Dafoe, Jesse Eisenberg, Jeremy Irons, Diane Lane, Connie Nielsen, J.K. Simmons.



