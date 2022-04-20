Zizan Razak Returns as Free Fire Brand Ambassador

FREE Fire, Garena’s international hit mobile game, has planned a month of unique campaigns to commemorate Ramadhan with the Free Fire community. To coincide with Ramadan celebrations, Free Fire is once again teaming with Malaysian star Zizan Razak as part of the newly revealed campaign, “Free Fire For All” (”Free Fire Untuk Semua”), that was launched on 18 April 2022. The collaboration marks Zizan Razak’s return to the game as the brand ambassador for Free Fire. In 2021, he was also the game’s first-ever local ambassador. This partnership is part of a much larger “Free Fire For All” campaign, which aims to establish a supportive local community for all Malaysian Free Fire gamers. The campaign will last five months, from April to August 2022, and will feature more events and stars.

Zizan Razak, an actor-singer-comedian, shared his thoughts on the campaign, saying, “This year’s Ramadhan campaign’s message fits in with the Untuk Semua theme, which is about bringing together gamers from all walks of life via a shared experience with Free Fire.” “The notion of bringing people together and fostering harmony in the local community is something I resonate with and want to achieve via my own work, whether it’s comedy or movies,“ he explained. “I am thrilled to be working with Free Fire again this year and look forward to seeing both Free Fire gamers and Malaysians enjoy the campaign!” On April 23 at 6 p.m., players will have the opportunity to play Free Fire with Zizan Razak himself. The webcast will include gaming advice, a range of games, and a postcard giveaway autographed by Zizan Razak. There are also chance of receiving collaboration-specific goods for taking part in the activities. The collaboration also coincides with Free Fire's Ramadan celebrations, which conclude on May 8th.